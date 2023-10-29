Ruckus during Prayagraj district bar association elections, FIR filed

Colonelganj police, on Saturday, filed an FIR in connection with looting a ballot box and creating ruckus during the district bar association elections at the district court on Friday. The complaint was lodged by Bhupendra Dev Shukla, the returning officer of Zila Adhivakta Sangh, against three unnamed candidates who had contested for the positions of president and general secretary.

The case has been registered for disrupting the polling process and other associated offenses. Law enforcement officials have indicated that the incident will be thoroughly investigated with the assistance of available video footage.

However, certain videos showing individuals absconding with a ballot box and documents during the district court elections on Friday have surfaced.

Shukla’s complaint stated that during the Zila Adhivakta Sangh elections, several candidates vying for the roles of president and general secretary entered the district court premises through the exit gate and disrupted the ongoing polling process. They not only obstructed the voting but also caused commotion and confusion among the voters.

These candidates and their supporters breached the main gate of the polling centre while chanting slogans. Simultaneously, some individuals made off with ballot box number two from the premises, which was later discovered to be empty.

Brajesh Kumar Singh, the station house officer of Colonelganj police station, confirmed the registration of an FIR in connection with this incident under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigations into the matter are currently underway.

