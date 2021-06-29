Sacrilege in Sangrur: SGPC delegation to meet SSP today

AMRITSAR Three days after police arrested a woman for allegedly setting the Sikh holy book, the Guru Granth Sahib, on fire at Johlian village gurdwara under the Bhawanigarh police station on Friday, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has said it will pursue the case.

“The woman has been arrested, but exposing people who are behind this incident is important. A delegation of the SGPC will meet Sangrur SSP on June 29 (Tuesday) and submit a memorandum, seeking appropriate action against the actual culprits. SGPC will pursue and fight the case,” she said.

The delegation will comprise SGPC junior vice-president Baba Buta Singh, executive committee members Satwinder Singh Tohra, Bhupinder Singh Bhalwan, member Baldev Singh Chungan and Bibi Malkit Kaur, along with all SGPC members of the district, and the Sangat (devotees).

The SGPC president said repeated incidents of sacrilege are taking place and appropriate action is not being taken even after the culprits are arrested on the spot or later. “This incident is not normal and the police and the administration should work to identify actual culprits,” she added.

‘LODGE FIR AGAINST SATKAR COMMITTEE ACTIVISTS’

The SGPC has also written to Amritsar police commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill, seeking an FIR against Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Committee activists, for forcibly taking away Guru Granth Sahib’s bir from the house of a Sikh family in Amritsar on June 2. Listing its probe findings after the family complained to it, the SGPC states in the letter that the Akal Takht recognises no Satkar committee, nor does it permit anyone to take away the holy bir from any house forcibly by barging into it.

“The Sikh family adorned the bir with Sikh Rehat Maryada (Sikh Code of Conduct), yet the bir was taken away from the house. The accused claim they had the consent of the area SHO,” their letter adds.

The letter adds, “Police interference into personal religious matters is equal to an offence. A case should be registered against those who took away the bir forcibly under Section 441 (criminal trespass, house trespass) and charges of abetment should also be framed against the SHO.”