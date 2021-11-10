Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / SAD (Sanyukt) accuses Channi govt of shielding ex-DGP Saini
others

SAD (Sanyukt) accuses Channi govt of shielding ex-DGP Saini

Former Punjab finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa has alleged that victims of Kotkapura police firing will not get justice under the Channi govt
SAD Sanyukt claims that the Channi govt was trying to befool the people of Punjab. (HT FILE)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 10:47 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Chandigarh The Shiromani Akali Dal Sanyukt) on Wednesday accused the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government in Punjab of shielding ex-DGP Sumedh Singh Saini. Releasing a video grab of a purported hearing in Punjab and Haryana high court on October 8, former finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa said. The hearing pertains to the case of disproportionate assets against Saini registered by the vigilance bureau, the public prosecutor is seen assisting in the bail for Saini, instead of opposing his interim bail.”

The interim bail to Saini was extended and the next date of hearing was fixed for January 8, next year. Saini’s bail application was not objected to by the public prosecutor and because of this, the interim orders were extended, Dhindsa alleged.

“This clearly proves the point the the Channi government was trying to befool the people of Punjab like its predecessor Capt Amarinder Singh,” added Dhindsa seeking CM’s resignation.

Terming the hearing in the case as a safe passage to Saini, Dhindsa said that even during the tenure of the Channi as CM, families of innocent Sikhs who lost their lives in the Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura police firing will not get justice. “If the government had acted impartially, Saini would have been in lock-up now,” he added.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
AP EAMCET Counselling 2021
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Nawab Malik
Delhi’s air quality
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 3
Nykaa IPO
England Vs New Zealand Semi Final Live Cricket Score
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP