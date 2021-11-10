SAD (Sanyukt) accuses Channi govt of shielding ex-DGP Saini

Chandigarh The Shiromani Akali Dal Sanyukt) on Wednesday accused the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government in Punjab of shielding ex-DGP Sumedh Singh Saini. Releasing a video grab of a purported hearing in Punjab and Haryana high court on October 8, former finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa said. The hearing pertains to the case of disproportionate assets against Saini registered by the vigilance bureau, the public prosecutor is seen assisting in the bail for Saini, instead of opposing his interim bail.”

The interim bail to Saini was extended and the next date of hearing was fixed for January 8, next year. Saini’s bail application was not objected to by the public prosecutor and because of this, the interim orders were extended, Dhindsa alleged.

“This clearly proves the point the the Channi government was trying to befool the people of Punjab like its predecessor Capt Amarinder Singh,” added Dhindsa seeking CM’s resignation.

Terming the hearing in the case as a safe passage to Saini, Dhindsa said that even during the tenure of the Channi as CM, families of innocent Sikhs who lost their lives in the Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura police firing will not get justice. “If the government had acted impartially, Saini would have been in lock-up now,” he added.

