Safe School Vahan guidelines: Traffic police to keep a tab on school buses in Ludhiana

In order to ensure strict adherence to the Safe School Vahan guidelines, the traffic police have initiated a drive to keep a check on school buses, ahead of the foggy season.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic) Charanjiv Lamba, along with road safety missionary Rahul Verma, visited schools such as Sacred Heart Convent and Guru Nanak Public School in Sarabha Nagar on Tuesday and apprised the school authorities as well as bus drivers of the safety regulations.

The ACP said as the foggy season was around the corner, the school authorities and school bus drivers must check whether the vehicle is fit for carrying students. The authorities have to ensure properly functioning of the fog lights, and availability of medical kit and fire extinguisher, as per the guidelines.

He said regular checking of school vehicles had been started and the staff would be deployed at various intersections points to keep a check on violators.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides, he also talked about underage driving. He said last week, the traffic police issued around 200 challans to underage drivers.

He apprised them of new traffic laws, also informing that the fine for underage driving is ₹25,000 and parents could be imprisoned for upto three years. Besides, vehicle registration would be cancelled for one year and under-age drivers will not be able to apply for driving license till the age of 25.