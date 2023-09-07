Safe to travel to Himachal Pradesh now, says CM

The travel routes connecting tourist destinations in Himachal Pradesh had been substantially restored and it was now safe enough to travel in the hill state, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Thursday, reassuring residents and tourists of safe stay.

While interacting with the media in Nadaun on Wednesday evening, the chief minister said Himachal Pradesh was safe for visitors and they were welcome to Chamba, Kangra, Shimla and Solan, besides other parts of the state, as the roads had been repaired.

Reiterating the government’s commitment of effectively addressing the disaster, the chief minister said the state was providing much-needed assistance to all affected families.

He expressed displeasure over the “petty politics the opposition was playing in the name of disaster”. The leader of opposition (LoP) was engaged in political manipulation instead of sympathising with the disaster affected, alleged the chief minister, adding that the LoP should take up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah and request for a special disaster package for Himachal Pradesh, akin to that provided in the aftermath of the Kedarnath and Bhuj tragedies.

Sukhu said the government had repeatedly appealed to the Union government to declare the disaster in Himachal Pradesh as a national calamity. But as of now, no steps had been taken by the Union government in this regard.

He assured that the state government will leave no stone unturned to provide assistance to the affected families from its own resources.

Sukhu lashed out at the previous BJP government for “pushing the state into a debt of ₹75,000 crore”. He alleged that the previous government made announcements only for political gains, but failed to provide arrears and allowances to employees.

He claimed that the Congress government, soon after taking over the reins of the state, made the groundbreaking decision to reinstate the old pension system for its employees, despite financial constraints.

