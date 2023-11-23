Safety At Stake! Repeat traffic violators with over 50 challans roaming free; fines worth lakhs unpaid

LUCKNOW In a disconcerting revelation, the city of Lucknow finds itself ensnared in a web of traffic chaos and safety threats as the top 10 traffic violators, some boasting over 50 offenses, roam freely with outstanding fines in the lakhs. Despite repeated challans, these offenders remain untouched by the long arm of the law, leaving the city’s commuters at the mercy of potential accidents caused by their reckless behaviour.

Crossing ahead of Kalindi Park in Vrindavan Yojana (HT Photo)

The glaring “inaction” by the police, detailed in a letter from the Lucknow Police Commissioner’s office to the Director of Traffic Department, underscores a disturbing trend. Dated June 15, 2023, and exclusively accessed by HT, the letter highlights the shocking fact that the individual with the highest number of violations, tallying at 86, has accumulated a staggering outstanding fine of ₹1.72 lakh. This blatant disregard for traffic rules and the inability of the existing system to compel compliance raises serious concerns about public safety.

The list of repeat offenders also includes motorcyclists with 63 violations facing a pending fine of ₹1.33 lakh, and individuals with 54, 53, and 52 violations, with fines ranging from ₹54,000 to ₹1.06 lakh. Two motorcyclists faced fines for 51 violations, amounting to ₹1.01 lakh, while two others received 50 and 49 violations, accumulating fines of ₹1 lakh and ₹91,000, respectively.

The Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS), equipped with over 22,000 cameras in Lucknow, appears to have fallen short of its promises. The system’s failure to rein in these reckless drivers, despite its extensive reach, raises questions about its effectiveness in ensuring public safety.

Shockingly, as per the letter, approximately 37% of e-challans penalised through ITMS in the last two years remain unpaid, pointing to a glaring gap in enforcement. The recent tragic death of 9-year-old Naimish Krishna, son of ASP Shweta Srivastava, further amplifies concerns over the city’s traffic management. The incident, a result of a “speeding” SUV during a skating practice, serves as a stark reminder of the dire consequences of lax enforcement.

Expressing frustration with the situation, a senior Lucknow police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, declared ITMS a “big failure” that has proven ineffective in curbing traffic violations. The official underscored that unless stringent action is taken against rule breakers, the system’s shortcomings will persist, leaving the city’s streets vulnerable to chaos and tragedy.

Over 22k digital eyes in sky fail to curb traffic menace

Lucknow Police data reveals that more than 20,000 cameras are mapped under ITMS in the city. A total of 22,209 cameras, including the existing 238 CCTV cameras within the ITMS, were installed by businesses and private individuals in shops and homes.

Aparna Rajat Kaushik, deputy commissioner of police (central), had earlier said that an additional 5,370 cameras were mapped in rural areas, covering entry and exit points of villages under Operation Trinetra to prevent and detect crime in the city.

FIRs loom for speeding offenders, warns JCP

In the wake of the tragic incident that claimed the life of nine-year-old Naimish Krishna, son of ASP Shweta Srivastava, in a high-speed collision during a routine skating practice, law enforcement is intensifying efforts to rein in reckless driving.

Upendra Agarwal, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), declared a stern stance against overspeeding vehicles flagged by the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS). “Stringent measures, including the possibility of filing FIRs, await those found violating speed limits,” he asserted.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Agarwal said, “We will extract data from the past month stored in the ITMS, identifying vehicles that have breached speed limits. Strict actions will be taken against them, with FIRs being a potential consequence.”

Revealing the extent of the issue, the JCP disclosed, “More than a hundred violators have been issued online challans for overspeeding or engaging in rash driving. The crackdown is an urgent response to ensure road safety and prevent further tragedies on our streets.”

‘People no longer afraid of challan’

“At present, the challans issued by the traffic police are sent to the court within three days. Subsequently, the owner of the concerned vehicle, after the court disposes of the challan, deposits the fine, etc., and submits the receipt to the traffic police office. Accordingly, that challan is removed from the portal. However, it is noteworthy that, according to the MV Act, the e-challan amount prescribed for different types of vehicles on the challan portage varies from the minimum to the maximum,” the JCP explained.

“The police recover the maximum amount, but the court settles the challan by charging a very low amount. Consequently, people are no longer afraid of challans. This lack of fear leads to vehicles not adhering to important rules, and in case of violation, individuals escape court penalties by paying a very small amount of money. They continue to violate rules continuously and never deposit the full amount of the challan,” he added.

‘Zig-zag barriers, checking drive to deter rash drivers’

In response to the recent accident involving a 9-year-old due to reckless driving, the Lucknow police have taken proactive measures to curb the speed of drivers prone to such accidents and recklessness in the city.

“Permanent zig-zag barriers will be installed on roads with lower traffic, where reckless drivers often take the liberty to speed recklessly,” announced Ashish Srivastava, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), on Wednesday.

Srivastava added that checking drives would be carried out during early morning and evening hours when such activities are prevalent. “If found overspeeding, we will seize their vehicles,” he added. He identified specific roads under scrutiny, including Lohia Path, G20 road, and the road from Taj Hotel to Janeshwar Mishra Park.

Date Sheet:

There are 30 crossings and 12 locations in the city where E-challans are penalized through ITMS.

Cameras installed in ITMS-238.

Private cameras mapped in ITMS under Operation Trinetra initiative-22,209.

Cameras mapped in rural areas-5,370.

In the last two years, approximately 37% of E-challans payments are in arrears.

