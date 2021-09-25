Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sahakar nagar residents unite under Taljai Bachao Abhiyan to save Pune city's hills
others

Sahakar nagar residents unite under Taljai Bachao Abhiyan to save Pune city’s hills

The Sahakar nagar residents in Pune listed out various problems at Talji hills, including the loss of the existing natural bio- diversity, the threat to wildlife, water percolation and ground-level water levels. An increase in traffic was also a major concern.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 25, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Environmentally conscious residents of Sahakar nagar held a meeting under the banner of the “Taljai Bachao Abhiyan”, at the Dashbhuja temple in the area on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

PUNE Environmentally conscious residents of Sahakar nagar held a meeting under the banner of the “Taljai Bachao Abhiyan”, at the Dashbhuja temple in the area on Friday, with 60 people present. The topic of discussion was the eco-conservation of the Taljai hill, a proposal for which has been prepared by the Pune municipal corporation (PMC).

Also present at the meeting were environmentalist Ketki Sathe Kulkarni, architect Sarang Yadwadkar, Ravindra Sinha, from Mission Groundwater and corporator Subhash Jagtap.

The PMC proposal is based on a sanction of 13 crore for the development of forest and greenery on the hill.

“We want to preserve the hills which are the lungs of Pune. This is not only for Taljai, it is for all the hills in Pune,” said Sahakar nagar resident Amit Shahane.

The Sahakar nagar residents listed out various problems, including the loss of the existing natural bio- diversity, the threat to wildlife, water percolation and ground-level water levels. An increase in traffic was also a major concern.

Indranil Sadalge, another resident, said, “We will take a consensus from experts and then will send our ideas to the respective authorities, including the state government. Our main concerns are the environment, and traffic.”

