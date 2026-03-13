Sai river clean-up: Pratapgarh launches pilot project with low-cost plastic bottle ‘trash booms’

A pilot project to clean the Sai river has been launched in Pratapgarh district, marking an innovative step in curbing river pollution. The project traps floating waste using a prototype collection system made from discarded plastic bottles. A trash-boom made from plastic bottles being installed at a site on Sai river in Pratapgarh (HT)

Under the initiative, used plastic bottles are tied together with ropes, plastic nets and bamboo to create floating barriers—commonly referred to as “biofences” or “trash booms”—across selected stretches of the river and nearby drains. These net-like structures trap floating plastic and other solid waste carried by the current, preventing it from drifting further downstream, officials said.

They added that the low-cost floating barriers not only help control pollution but also promote the reuse of plastic waste while protecting the fragile river ecosystem.

The project is being implemented jointly by the district Ganga/environment committee, state forest and wildlife department and the social forestry division.

The initiative follows directions from the Uttar Pradesh government to adopt innovative measures to reduce plastic and polythene pollution in rivers and water bodies, which has increased due to changing lifestyles and rising plastic consumption, said Ashutosh Gupta, divisional forest officer (DFO) of Pratapgarh.

According to officials, locations have been identified where large amounts of plastic waste and polythene enter rivers through drains and small streams. Floating plastic barriers have been installed at these points to intercept the waste before it reaches the main river channel. While the barriers, costing just ₹250 per square metres, allow water to flow freely, they trap floating plastic and other solid waste, Gupta explained.

Teams from local municipal bodies and gram panchayats regularly remove the accumulated waste from the barriers and ensure its safe disposal.

Plastic pollution has become a growing concern in rivers flowing near religious sites, where devotees often leave behind plastic bottles, milk containers and other worship materials that eventually get washed into nearby water bodies. The Sai river near the Belha Devi temple in Pratapgarh has also been witnessing the same.

Built on a sturdy bamboo framework, the structure can also collect flowers and other organic waste floating in the water. Officials said the eco-friendly and low-cost system is expected to improve water quality and help conserve aquatic life.

If successful, the pilot project may be expanded to other rivers and water channels in the region in the coming months, officials added.

