Saints of Avahan Akhara enter Mahakumbh mela area

With little over just two weeks for the formal start of the 45-day Mahakumbh-2025, saints of Shri Panchdashnaam Avahan Akhara formally entered the mela area with an impressive ‘Chavni Pravesh’ procession on Sunday. Decked up for the occasion, leading the procession saints holding ‘dharm dhwaja’ of the akhara marched through various localities of the city with pomp and show before reaching the Sangam banks. Naga Sanyasis were followed by palanquin of the Akhara deity and was led by the head of the monastic order Acharya Maha Mandleshwar Swami Arun Giri. Avahan Akhara enters the mela area in Prayagraj. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT Photo)

Saints’ procession which started from Madauka in Naini at 11 am moved towards Sangam via the new Yamuna bridge from Leprosy Mission crossing.

Following the approved route, the procession entered the mela area from right next to the new Yamuna Bridge. From here, the procession arrived at Triveni Marg near Minto Park where Naga Sadhus displayed their prowess with swords, spears and sticks. Many locals took selfies with the saints. Mayor Ganesh Kesarwani welcomed the marching saints by garlanding them.

In front of Prayagraj Mela Authority office, principal secretary (urban development) Amrit Abhijat, DM of Mahakumbh Nagar Vijay Kiran Anand, SSP (Mahakumbh) Rajesh Dwivedi and ADM (Mahakumbh) Vivek Chaturvedi welcomed the saints by garlanding them and requested them to enter the Mahakumbh.

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Arun Giri said that Mahakumbh 2025 is a festival of immense joy.

DM of Mahakmbh Nagar, Vijay Kiran Anand said that the arrival of saints had started for Mahakumbh.