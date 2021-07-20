In another step towards stopping harassment of women and providing better disposal of their complaints, the Prayagraj police has come up with ‘Sakhi—one stop centre for all assistance to women’.

A large number of couples separate each year while many women end their lives due to harassment or are killed for dowry etc. To bring down such incidents, the police will now not only counsel but also provide free legal advice to women, besides giving them information about their rights.

Personnel posted at the Women’s Help Desk will be called to the one-stop centre for training. The women personnel will observe the way in which women in distress are helped and will follow the same process at help desks at police stations.

After primary assistance to women in distress by the help desk, disputes will be referred to the Sakhi centre where they will be disposed of by trained women cops.

IG Range KP Singh said for a solution to their problems, women often have to run to both the counselling centre and one-stop centre. Now, women will be given all solutions and help in one place. At the Sakhi centre, women will be counselled, given medical attention, if needed, and information about government schemes like widow pension, etc.

Women complainants will also be given information about their rights. Police will distribute handbills regarding the new initiative, a decision taken recently by senior police officials along with district probationary officer Pankaj Mishra and one-stop centre authorities.

This year, 37 cases of murder of women, 83 cases of rape, 296 cases of molestation, 610 cases of women harassment and 69 cases of dowry deaths have been reported so far.