Samastipur boy tops Class 12 science stream in Bihar, aims to become doctor

In a remarkable achievement, Aditya Prakash Aman, a meritorious student from Dalsinghsarai in Bihar’s Samastipur district, has secured the first rank in the Intermediate Science examination conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), topping the state. Aditya Prakash Aman (HT Photo)

Aditya topped the science stream with a score of 481. He is a student at Pandh Higher Secondary School, Samastipur. He scored 98 marks each in Chemistry and Biology, 96 marks each in English and Physics. He also scored 93 marks in Sanskrit and 89 marks in Math. He scored 96.20%, topping the state in the 12th-grade science stream.

Son of schoolteacher Harendra Kumar and Rinku Kumari, residents of Mukhtiyarpur Salkhanni, Aditya attributed his success to consistent hard work, self-study and the support of his family and teachers. “This achievement has been possible due to the blessings of my parents and teachers,” he said.

Aditya, who has a keen interest in Sanskrit, aspires to become a doctor and serve society. He completed his early education (Classes 1 to 5) at a government school in Ramchandrapur while staying at his maternal aunt’s house. In 2019, he cleared the entrance exam for Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, where he pursued further studies.

His sister is also studying at Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya.

Expressing her joy, his mother said Aditya has always been sincere and hardworking. His father added that despite modest financial conditions, his son remained determined and never gave up.

Local residents and educators, including school principal Neeraj Kumar, congratulated Aditya and wished him success in his future endeavours. His accomplishment is being seen as an inspiration for students from rural backgrounds.