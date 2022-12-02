Sand miners open fire, female mining official alleged threat to life

A female mining department official in Bihar was allegedly threatened by the sand mafia in East Champaran district, who opened fire and took back their vehicles laden with sand her team had seized from Sattarghat on the banks of Gandak river, police said on Friday, adding that one of the accused has been arrested.

Recounting her harrowing experience, district mining officer (DMO) Ragani Kumari told HT on phone that her team came under attack near Sundarapur village under Kesariya police station limits. “It was around 9 am Friday. We were heading towards Kesariya police station after seizing two tractor-trolleys laden with illegally mined sand when a man intercepted our vehicle. He threatened the Home Guards sitting accompanying me and asked them to release the impounded tractor-trolleys. He also fired at least four times in the air,” she said, adding that she and the Home Guards had to flee for their lives.

“Later in the day, I received several messages threatening me to kill for taking action against the sand mafia at Mehsi and Sattarghat,” Kumari said.

Meanwhile, police have arrested a suspect in the case.

“One Shambhu Yadav has been arrested and others are being identified,” East Champaran’s superintendent of police (SP) Dr Kumar Ashish said.