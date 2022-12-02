Home / Cities / Others / Sand miners open fire, female mining official alleged threat to life

Sand miners open fire, female mining official alleged threat to life

others
Published on Dec 02, 2022 10:25 PM IST

A man opened fire and took back their vehicles laden with sand her team had seized from Sattarghat on the banks of Gandak river. One of the accused has been arrested.

Bihar is among the top two states as far as availability of sand is concerned, with reserves in 29 of the 38 districts. File Photo (HT file)
Bihar is among the top two states as far as availability of sand is concerned, with reserves in 29 of the 38 districts. File Photo (HT file)
BySandeep Bhaskar, Bettiah

A female mining department official in Bihar was allegedly threatened by the sand mafia in East Champaran district, who opened fire and took back their vehicles laden with sand her team had seized from Sattarghat on the banks of Gandak river, police said on Friday, adding that one of the accused has been arrested.

Recounting her harrowing experience, district mining officer (DMO) Ragani Kumari told HT on phone that her team came under attack near Sundarapur village under Kesariya police station limits. “It was around 9 am Friday. We were heading towards Kesariya police station after seizing two tractor-trolleys laden with illegally mined sand when a man intercepted our vehicle. He threatened the Home Guards sitting accompanying me and asked them to release the impounded tractor-trolleys. He also fired at least four times in the air,” she said, adding that she and the Home Guards had to flee for their lives.

“Later in the day, I received several messages threatening me to kill for taking action against the sand mafia at Mehsi and Sattarghat,” Kumari said.

Meanwhile, police have arrested a suspect in the case.

“One Shambhu Yadav has been arrested and others are being identified,” East Champaran’s superintendent of police (SP) Dr Kumar Ashish said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out