Sandhu asks people to share grievances via ‘LG Listening Post’ app

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu has asked Delhi residents to share their grievances directly with him and the LG secretariat through the “LG Listening Post” mobile app.

The initiative was launched during the tenure of former LG Tejender Khanna in 2007 as a web portal, but was almost moribund, officials said. (HT Archive)

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The initiative was launched during the tenure of former LG Tejender Khanna in 2007 as a web portal, but was almost moribund, officials aware of the initiative said, adding that the move aims for a proactive, direct interface with people and to make governance citizen-centric.

A dedicated cell under a senior official in the LG secretariat has been set up to handle and dispose of grievances posted on the mobile application, by email to the official email lggc.delhi@nic.in, or on the official website www.listeningpostdelhilg.in, the officials said.

“Residents of Delhi are encouraged to share their grievances through the LG Listening Post platform. Your voice matters, and we are committed to listening with sensitivity and responding with care. You may submit your concerns through the official website, mobile app, or via email for timely and appropriate redressal,” Sandhu posted on X on Wednesday.

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{{^usCountry}} The LG has also directed the upgradation of the “LG Listening Post” app, which is expected to be functional and effective in addressing issues of Delhiites, the officials added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The LG has also directed the upgradation of the “LG Listening Post” app, which is expected to be functional and effective in addressing issues of Delhiites, the officials added. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karn Pratap Singh ...Read More Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital. Read Less

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