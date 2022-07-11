Sangam city administration makes arrangements for safe Kanwar Yatra

Prayagraj administration is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring all facilities to Kanwariyas who will arrive in large numbers to fetch Ganga water from the ghats.

Ahead of ‘Sawan’ month, the road to Dashashawamegh ghat which was in a dilapidated state is now being repaired and levelled. Sacks are being laid down at the ghat after a massive cleaning there. Barricading has been installed in the river to ensure that Kanwariyas do not go into the deep water while taking water. Sanitary workers are deployed at the ghat and repair of some defunct streetlights is underway, officials said.

District Magistrate Sanjay Khatri and SSP Prayagraj Shailesh Kumar Pandey held a meeting with officials and issued instructions for a peaceful conclusion of the Kanwar Yatra.

The officials said that no meat shop should be opened on the routes of Kanwar Yatra and animals should not be sacrificed in any public places.

The DM asked officials to make proper arrangements for lighting, mobile toilets, water etc on the routes of Kanwar Yatra and patching of potholes and barricading of the roads.

A proper supply of drinking water and electricity should be made at all localities while lekhpals and sanitary workers will be on duty in areas with a mixed population. Teams under a magistrate will ensure that nothing takes place in contrast to tradition, he said.

He further said that the rate list of commodities should be put up at shops on the route of Kanwar Yatra while a team of doctors should also be on alert.

SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey said heavy security arrangements are in place on routes of Kanwar Yatra. Traffic diversions will be in place besides the deployment of traffic cops on the routes.