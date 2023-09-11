Sangam city’s e-bus depot to come up in Naini

Before the formal start of Mahakumbh-2025, Sangam city will boast of its own modern e-bus depot at Naini. Officials have identified the land for construction of this proposed depot. As per the plans, Prayagraj will get 100 new e-buses by February 2024 paving way for every key route being connected through this service. The city presently has 50 e-buses operating on five routes.

An electric bus plying on a Sangam city road. (HT Photo)

The land for the proposed e-bus depot will be provided by Prayagraj Nagar Nigam in Naini area.

In another step towards the initiative, Surendra Kumar Bagde, additional secretary, ministry of housing and urban affairs on Saturday visited the spot proposed for e-bus depot which is close to e-bus charging station.

Bagde also held a meeting with Prayagraj municipal commissioner Chandra Mohan Garg and other PNN and roadways officials and discussed the 33 routes on which the e-bus service would be available.

Chief engineer at Nagar Nigam Satish Kumar said around four acres of land is required for e-bus depot which will be provided by the Nagar Nigam. The budget for the construction of depot will be allotted by the Central government following which a DPR will be made for the project.

It is worth mentioning that under the Prime Minister’s e-bus scheme, 1800 e-buses will be given to different cities of Uttar Pradesh which include Agra, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Bareilly, Meerut, Aligarh, Moradabad, Gorakhpur, Firozabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar which will get 100 buses each. Lucknow, Kanpur and Ghaziabad will get 150 buses each while Ayodhya, Shahjahanpur, Mathura, Rampur and Saharanpur will receive 50 buses each.

Under the project, Prayagraj will receive 100 e-buses by February, 2024. At present 740 e-buses are functional in the state while 50 buses are ferrying passengers on five routes in Prayagraj.

Prayagraj municipal commissioner Chandra Mohan Garg said every area of the city will be connected to e-bus service. The project for construction of depot and bus shelters will be complete within six months before the buses are received. Routes will be planned in such a way that every area of the city benefits from the e-bus service. The increase in the number of e-buses will strengthen the public transport of the city, he added.

