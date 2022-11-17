Sangam city’s household waste being used to make fuel, plastic goods

The garbage collected from lakhs of households in Sangam city is being successfully recycled and converted into oil to be used as fuel and plastic granules which are being used to make new plastic goods, informed civic officials.

The garbage is being segregated and converted into plastic fuel at two material recovery facility (MRF) centres presently operational in Sangam city.

“We have two facilities in the city, one at Naini and the second one at Jhunsi. The garbage collected from the city is segregated and converted into plastic granules and bars which are purchased by factories for making new products,” said Prayagraj Municipal Corporation’s environmental engineer Uttam Kumar Verma.

The official also added that soon four more MRF centres would be made operational in different parts of the city.

When the garbage is segregated, materials like plastic, paper pulp, leather, glass, metals etc are separated. “We also make fuel (which is more inflammable as compared to diesel) from the garbage and the same is used by different users as furnace oil or industrial diesel,” said Verma.

He added that MRF centres are working on a trial basis in Naini and Jhunsi and many useless items are being made useful in both centres. Prayagraj Municipal Corporation is planning to set up new MRF centres and an amount of ₹8 crores will be spent on the construction of six new MRF centres.

Earlier, in a first, a manufacturing plant which makes tiles and bricks from construction waste had been made functional in Sangam City. Located at Baswar, this is a first-of-its-kind manufacturing unit of the state, that uses debris and construction waste that lies unused on the roads and causes air pollution, to make bricks and tiles. Constructed at a cost of over ₹5.5 crores, the plant has the capacity of handling 100 metric tonnes (MT) of construction waste per day. The plant is capable of recycling 50-100 MT of waste generated daily from the urban areas of the city. By recycling the debris, products like bricks, curb stones, tiles and slab covers, materials to be used for road construction and interlocking would be manufactured.

