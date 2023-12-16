Sangam city’s young female skydiver jumps over Bangkok

Sangam city’s Anamika Sharma, who last year became the youngest woman in the country to bag a professional skydiving license, has successfully executed the rare ‘Rodeo skydive jump’ over Bangkok on Saturday.

Anamika in skydiving gear (HT FIle Photo)

The 23-year-old daredevil, a United States Parachute Association (USPA) certified ‘C’ category skydiving license holder of India, performed this jump using one of the TAC 750 aircraft and one wingsuit pilot.

This type of skydive jumps require high flying skills during the skydive to properly manage the free fall speed and forward movement by the wingsuit pilot, experts claimed.

During the ‘Rodeo skydive jump’, the wing suit pilot and skydivers exit together from the aircraft at an altitude of 13,000 feet and then next skydiver sits over the back of wingsuit pilot. At 6,000 feet, the skydiver jumps off the back of the wingsuit pilot and then both open their parachutes independently at 4,000 feet, said Anamika’s father, Ajay Sharma, a trained former commando of the Indian Air Force and with his daughter the only father and daughter duo who are professional sky divers in the country.

Be it her early schooling at Prayagraj or in different schools across the country and now pursuing a BTech degree from Bengaluru, Anamika’s passion for sky diving under the guidance of her coach and father continues unabated.

“I am very happy with this jump as there are very few skydivers in the world who perform this type of extreme skydive and I am presently the only one from India to have undertaken it,” she said while speaking from Bangkok.

