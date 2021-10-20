Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Sangrur farmers remove uneven slabs acting as road dividers
others

Sangrur farmers remove uneven slabs acting as road dividers

Sangrur farmers even got a JCB and other machines to ensure the road safety hazard was removed and caused no further problem for residents
Farmers claims the divider causes accidents rather than preventing these due to its uneven and shoddy design. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 01:35 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Sangrur Hundreds of farmers removed uneven slabs acting as road dividers on the Sunam-Patiala road on Tuesday. With the ‘dividers’ designed and placed in a poor and shoddy manner, these had become a major cause of accidents. Farmers assembled from Sunam, Dirba and Sangrur near the Sajuma village and used JCB to remove the divider. Ran Singh Chatha, district secretary, BKU (Sidhupur), said, “The poorly-designed so-called divider was in fact a road safety hazard. Despite requests, the government did not act.” Sunam tehsildar Kuldeep Singh admitted that the divider was a safety issued, but said the farmers peacefully did the job.

