Sanjay Gandhi Hospital Row: Staff now awaits CMO’s nod to restart services

LUCKNOW The staff of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Amethi rolled up their sleeves on Thursday to clean and prepare the hospital wards and campus for operations. The effort came in the wake of court overturning the health department’s order to shut down their services and suspend their licence. The health department order was prompted by the death of a female patient in the second week of September.

Sanjay Gandhi Hospital (HT Photo)

Addressing the media during a press conference, Manoj Muttu of the Sanjay Gandhi Trust, New Delhi, expressed his condolences to the family of the victim, Divya Shukla. He said, “We have sympathy for the family of victim Divya Shukla. We made every possible effort to save her life, but regrettably, she passed away. We are also grateful to the court for ensuring justice is served.”

In a show of support, BJP MP Varun Gandhi took to social media and extended his congratulations to the people of Amethi and the hospital staff. He wrote, “The high court has granted a stay on the suspension order of the hospital’s license. Sanjay Gandhi Hospital has been a pillar of service to the community for generations. My best wishes to all.”

Currently, hospital authorities are eagerly awaiting formal permission from the Chief Medical Officer of Amethi to resume their crucial healthcare services. Muttu added, “The inquiry is still underway, and we will extend our full cooperation to the administration during the probe. We hope that if anyone is found guilty, they will face appropriate action, and if not, all staff should be allowed to continue their essential work for the patients.”

On September 14, Divya was admitted to the hospital following complaints of severe stomach pain. After a thorough examination, the medical team recommended gallbladder stone removal surgery. The following day, she fell into a coma after receiving anaesthesia before the operation. She was subsequently transferred to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow, where she passed away. The unfortunate incident prompted health officials to visit Sanjay Gandhi Hospital and order the suspension of its operating license.

