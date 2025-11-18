Sardar Patel’s role in building modern India inspires citizens: Pathak

: The role played by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in building modern India is inspiring for every citizen and it was due to his efforts that India remained united from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, or else small states would have become independent, compromising country’s security, said deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak while addressing a gathering at Ramlila ground in Varanasi on Monday during Ekta Yatra organised by Cantt MLA Saurabh Srivastava to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak (File Photo)

Pathak, state finance minister and Varanasi in-charge minister Suresh Khanna, BJP city unit president Pradeep Agrahari, and mayor Ashok Tiwari led the Yatra, carrying the Tricolour.

Students from various schools, BJP workers, and others joined the Yatra, holding placards and chanting slogans.

The Yatra began at Ramlila Maidan and concluded at IP Vijaya Mall via Lanka, Assi, Shivala, Sonarpura, and Bhelupur.

Addressing a gathering at Maidan, Pathak said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, upon taking the oath of office in 2014, made Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s pledge of “One India, Best India” the government’s pledge.

Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna said that Sardar Patel’s personality was so great that he left the darkness of his own home to illuminate the homes of ordinary people. PM Modi has followed into his footsteps.

He said that despite Sardar Patel’s great personality, the Congress Party did not give him the respect he deserved. He said that PM Narendra Modi constructed the Statue of Unity and made the country and the world know about Sardar Patel’s greatness.

Cantt MLA Saurabh Srivastava gave the welcome address, and city unit president Agrahari presided over the function while Amit Rai conducted it.