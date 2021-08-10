Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SC clears proposal for PMC to pay advocate fees for PILs in HC
SC clears proposal for PMC to pay advocate fees for PILs in HC

PUNE Though the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the High Court against the state government, the standing committee, on Tuesday, passed a resolution to allow the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to pay the advocate’s fees for the same
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 09:52 PM IST
Two cases have been filed in the High Court against the state government. In one case, PMC has challenged the metropolitan committee, and in other, PMC has objected to the PMRDA development plan for 23 villages merged into its limits.

The standing committee on Tuesday agreed to bear the advocate’s cost for both complaints.

While asking that if the PMC is filing a case against the state government and the political party filed the case, how can PMC bear the cost for it?

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said, “PMC is a part of this complaint. The general body approved the proposal for a DP by the PMC and published the intention for it. The elected member had given the proposal in front of the standing committee to approve the fees for the advocate.”

Rasane added, “Now the administration will take a call on it and check the legality for executing the proposal or not.”

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court has stayed the metropolitan planning committee of the PMRDA, headed by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

