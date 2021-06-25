SC notice to Lalu, others in contempt case filed by ex-JD(U) MLA

PATNA

The Supreme Court has issued notice to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad, along with Dhoraiya legislator Bhudeo Chaudhary and chief electoral officer HR Srinivas in a contempt case filed by Janata Dal (United) leader and former legislator Manish Kumar.

Kumar, who unsuccessfully contested the assembly election as JD (U) candidate from Dhoraiya assembly constituency last year, had filed a contempt case against Chaudhary, alleging that the latter did not disclose about a criminal case pending against him in his nomination papers.

Kumar, a three-time legislator, had filed the case in the apex court in March this year. Citing the order, the petitioner claimed that all the contemnors had been directed to file reply in the case by July 1, as the case was slated to come up for hearing on July 21.

The bench comprising Justices Rohinton Fali Nariman, BR Gavai and Hrishikesh Roy has also appointed KV Vishwanathan as amicus curiae in the case and the registry has been directed to provide all relevant papers to him.

In the order issued on May 4, the court has exempted the respondents from personal appearances “for the time being”.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, district magistrate of Banka Suharsh Bhagat and deputy collector-cum-returning officer of Dhoraiya constituency, Parul Priya, have also been named as other contemnors in the case.