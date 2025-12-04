A school teacher was arrested from his residence on Thursday after his name surfaced in the murder of a 28-year-old female teacher from Uttar Pradesh, posted at Middle School Kanhaili under Narpatganj police station in Araria district. School teacher arrested in female teacher’s murder case at Araria

The deceased, identified as Shivani Kumari alias Shivani Verma, was shot dead near her school on Wednesday while she was riding a scooty to work.

Araria Superintendent of Police (SP) Anjani Kumar said, “A school teacher identified as Ranjit Kumar has been arrested.” He added that the victim’s sister, Juli Kumari, also a teacher posted in Patna, has alleged that Ranjit Kumar was instrumental in her sister’s killing.

Police have lodged an FIR based on Juli’s complaint and further investigation is underway.

“We are three sisters and all of us cracked TRE-1 in 2023. We were allotted Patna, Samastipur and Araria districts,” Juli said. She added, “I would often visit Araria and my sister was highly critical of the teacher who, despite her refusal, kept pressuring her for marriage.” Juli further alleged, “The teacher got married three months ago, yet he continued to harass her and ultimately killed her.”

She also claimed that her sister wanted to lodge a police complaint earlier, but headmaster Umesh Kushwaha stopped her from doing so. Police sources said the headmaster may be interrogated in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, the hashtag #JusticeForShivani is trending on social media in connection with the brutal murder. On Wednesday evening, hundreds of teachers took out a candle march demanding justice for the young educator.

On Wednesday morning, two unidentified armed assailants shot Shivani near her school. The UP native was recruited through TRE-1 by the BOSC in 2023 and posted at Middle School Kanhaili. She was staying in a rented house in Forbesganj, around four kilometres from the school.