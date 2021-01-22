Schools for Class 5 to 8 to resume in PMC from February 1

PUNE The regular physical classes will resume for Class 5 to 8 from February 1, according to a notification issued by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Friday. Schools have already reopened for Class 9 to 12 from January 4, 2021.

Rubal Agarwal, additional municipal commissioner, PMC, said that the regular classes will resume for Class 5 to 8 from February 1. “We have issued a notification and also the standard operating procedure that the schools should follow before and after reopening,” she said.

The notification issued by the PMC noted that schools will have thermal scans, pulse oximeter and will be sanitized on a regular basis. The school buses will also be sanitized.

All teaching and non-teaching staff will have to undergo RT-PCR test. Posters of social distancing will be displayed in the school premises. Parents consent is also a must for students to attend offline classes, states the notification. Also, classrooms which do not have ventilation will not be used for teaching purposes.

Earlier this week, Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that regular classes will resume in the state for students of Class 5 to 8 from January 27.

Suresh Jagtap, additional commissioner, PMC, said that an inspection of schools will be undertaken by civic officials before they reopen.

“Many procedures are similar to the earlier one’s when Class 9 to Class 12 had resumed physical classes,” he said.

“There are more than 1.85 lakh students for in Class 5 to 8 and the teaching and non-teaching staff is at least 10,500 and out of this, PMC staff is at least 2,000. All of them will have to undergo the RT-PCR test,” he said.

“Parents consent will also be taken into account while giving permission to attend offline classes,” said Jagtap.

The education department on Thursday noted that only 10.1 per cent students attend offline classes in Pune district which is the lowest across Maharashtra.