Schools to conduct annual exams in online mode

Gururgam

Government schools in the city will be conducting the annual exams for students in classes 3 to 8 in online mode starting from March 26, education department officials said on Saturday. In a written directive issued to schools, the education department said that the exams would be conducted through the AVSAR app in a 12-hour window.

While officials from the department said that they had updated the testing mechanism following snags that cropped up last time, school heads raised concerns about potential technical challenges.

Last month, structured online assessment tests in government schools were conducted for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began. The tests were conducted through the app and had been clouded by various technical issues, due to which many exams had to be conducted again.

Raj Kumar, the principal of Government Senior Secondary School in Islampur, said that while students had faced challenges during the app-based monthly tests last month, they were relatively more familiar with the testing mechanism now. “Last time, there were some issues with the AVSAR app. This time, the final exams will also be conducted through the mobile app. The department is of the view that since some students are yet to return to classrooms, online exams will be better for all. We are expecting some issues, but will ensure that they are addressed in time,” said Kumar. He added that teachers will be available in school to resolve queries like last time. “If at all students and parents require any assistance, they can visit us in school. Since time is limited, they can visit the school in case of snags,” said Kumar.

Shyam Raghav, principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Bhondsi, said that the school had directed teachers to apprise students about the pattern of examination and hold mock tests ahead of the final exams. “We have asked our teachers to brief students about the online exam. In addition to this, we have asked parents to reach out to us, in case they get stuck. We can only take precautions, since the medium of testing is the same as last time,” said Raghav.

Premlata Yadav, district elementary education officer, said that since the tests will comprise of questions in the multiple choice pattern, the online mode of exam will be more convenient. She added that the department had resolved the technical issues that cropped up last time and the exams would take place seamlessly this time around. “While there were some issues with the testing mechanism last time, the department was notified about it and the issues were resolved immediately. The issues also arose because students were not familiar with it. However, now, they are familiar with the app interface and should be able to take the test within the stipulated time,” Yadav said .