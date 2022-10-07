Scuffle at AMU: Cops deny allegation that student was forced to chant pro-Pak slogans

AGRA After allegations that a Hindu student pursuing M Tech at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) was forced to chant pro-Pakistan slogans by a group of students on the campus, the police on Friday denied any “communal angle” in the dispute between two students.

They said the duo had a scuffle, after which they submitted complaints against each other at the proctor’s office. Cases were registered at Civil Lines police station after the plaints were forwarded to the cops.

“Allegations about forcing a student to raise pro-Pakistan slogans, remove ‘kalawa’ (a sacred thread worn by Hindus) or of threats to force his sister to wear hijab were not found to be true during initial investigations. But one of the students, accused of attacking the other, has been challaned under Section 151 of the Criminal Procedure code for breach of peace, as a preventive measure,” said Kuldeep Singh Gunawat, SP (city).

AMU proctor Wasim Ali informed that the dispute was between two students of the faculty of engineering and technology, but allegations of “communal bias” were baseless.

“Sahil Kumar, a student of M Tech, an inmate of Nadeem Tareen Hall of AMU had complained that he was badly injured in an attack by B Tech 3rd year student Danish Rahbar from Suleiman Hall of AMU and his friend Misbah, when he visited the Suleiman Hall on October 3,” said Ali.

“Earlier, Rahbar had lodged a complaint accusing Kumar of theft while he was asleep in Suleiman Hall. Both complaints were sent to the provost of the respective halls and reports were sought. The complaints were forwarded to the Civil Lines police for further action,” he added.

“The matter is being investigated by the police and facts are being verified by us also. But there is no truth in allegations that Sahil Kumar was forced to raise pro-Pakistan slogans or was forced to remove ‘kalawa’ or was threatened that his sister will be forced to wear hijab,” stated the proctor.

