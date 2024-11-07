Second leg of NCC sailing expedition flagged off in Prayagraj

A special sailing expedition is being organised as the flagship event of Republic Day Camp (RDC)-2025 under the aegis of Headquarters Directorate of National Cadet Corps (DNCC). The expedition is being organised in two tranches of Riverine and Coastal Expedition, culminating in a grand ceremonial flag-in by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 28, 2025. Second leg of the riverine expedition being flagged off from Prayagraj on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Additional director general (ADG) of Punjab Haryana Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh Directorate of National Cadet Corps (NCC) Maj Gen Jagdeep Singh Cheema flagged-off the second leg of a riverine expedition from Prayagraj on Wednesday.

Maj Gen Rajesh Bhatt, GOC of Purva UP and MP Sub Area and Maj Gen Sunil Sheoran, GOC of 4 Division of Indian army graced the occasion held at Prayagraj Boat Club.

Maj Gen Cheema congratulated the NCC cadets of the three directorates, namely PHHP and C, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

He appraised the NCC cadets participating in the expedition about the challenges of sailing in the Ganga and cautioned them on safety aspects. He exhorted them to spread the importance of conservation of rivers and water resources. Cadets also presented a cultural programme to spread the message of the expedition.

The special sailing expedition is being conducted from Kanpur to Kolkata and involves sailing along the entire stretch of the Ganga using wind for propulsion. It further sails to Varanasi, Buxar, Patna, Farakka before finally reaching Kolkata on December 20, 2024.

The second leg of the expedition ends at Varanasi on November 11.

Both male and female cadets are participating in equal numbers.