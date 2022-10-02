Security beefed up on Varanasi district court premises after bomb threat

Security was raised on the Varanasi district court premises after a bomb threat to it was delivered through an anonymous call to the CM’s residence in Lucknow. The call was received late into the night on Thursday, the Varanasi police said.

A Satish Ganesh, police commissioner, Varanasi, said that the number through which the call was placed was traced. It was found that the number belongs to a grocer, who hails from Phulwariya locality of Varanasi.

“On enquiring, he said that it was his daughter who uses the phone and not him. On questioning the daughter, she said that her phone got stolen on the same day after which she told her brothers to file a complaint with the Cantt Police station. However, no complaint was lodged,” a police officer familiar with the case said.

The police however said that a probe into the matter is on and special security arrangements have been made at the Varanasi district court as a precautionary measure.

“Our probe is on and we are still trying to trace the caller who made the hoax call,” said Ganesh.

This was the second such call made for the Varanasi district court. A week back a caller on Dial 112 stated that upset over the acquittal of BSP MP Atul Rai, he would bomb the Varanasi MP MLA court. BSP MP Atul Rai was recently acquitted in rape and gangster act case.