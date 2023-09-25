Security guards ‘assault’ couple at Janeshwar Mishra park, FIR filed

LUCKNOW: Two security guards allegedly assaulted a young man and his girlfriend while they were enjoying their time at Janeshwar Mishra Park in Gomti Nagar Vistar. The incident occurred on September 23 but only gained public attention on Monday.

“An FIR was filed in connection with the incident on September 24,” stated Sudhir Awasthi, SHO of Gomti Nagar Extension.

According to reports, the young man and his girlfriend had gone to the park to spend quality time together and discuss personal matters.

“Around 6.30 pm, two security guards approached them, and one of the guards struck my friend’s leg with a stick. She began crying due to the pain, and I confronted the security personnel. Both of them then proceeded to beat me with the sticks they were carrying,” recounted the victim.

He disclosed that he sustained bruises from the attack, which was an agonising and shocking experience for him. “We are adults and were merely engaged in a conversation,” the victim added, expressing his confusion about what might have provoked the guards to resort to violence.

The victim reported the incident to the police, although he couldn’t provide the names of the security guards. However, he expressed confidence in his ability to identify them if presented with a lineup. The police confirmed the registration of a case and the launch of an investigation.

“We have summoned all the security guards and will conduct a lineup for the victim and his girlfriend to identify the assailants,” the police stated.

