Security lapse? Aadhar card, mobile phone numbers on vaccination centre notice boards

PUNE Vaccination centres displaying private information like Aadhar card numbers and mobile numbers on notice boards have raised concerns among citizens as they fear the information being out in the public domain.

At every vaccination centre in Pune and Pimpri and Chinchwad — a list on the notice board is displayed about slots which they have booked.

“The practice is followed at all the centres. Outsiders also visit the centre to find out their slots and such practices should be avoided,” said Sachin Londhe, joint treasurer, Pimpri-Chinchwad Cooperative Housing Societies Federation.

When Londhe tried to inform medical officals at New JijaMata Hospital, Pimpri, he was informed that it is a common practice.

“The medical officials are downloading the information from the CoWin app directly, but they should mask the mobile number and Aadhar card number for safety purposes,” added Londhe.

Hitesh Rahandale, who also visited the vaccination centre added, “Private data exposed to third parties could turn out to be a major problem for anybody as the mobile number and Aadhar number can be used to hack bank accounts.”

Vignesh Ghule from Kothrud said, “I also asked medical officials about why they are disclosing Aadhar card numbers and they told us we are following what was instructed. Now such loopholes are coming out.”

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation commissioner Rajesh Patil said, “This error will be rectified and we will be masking such data on all the centres”.

On Monday, PCMC had allowed vaccination drives at the eight centres only for the age group of 18-45 years.

“The vaccine stock is likely to improve after May 15,” tweeted Patil.