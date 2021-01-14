Sena seeks change in proposal of PPP model to develop roads, bridges in Pune

Pune: The Shiv Sena has demanded the Pune Municipal Corporation rethink its proposal to pursue the public private partnership (PPP) model to develop roads and bridges.

Recently, the PMC’s standing committee approved a proposal to develop 12 roads and one bridge using the PPP model. Several elected members have raised their voices against it.

Against this background, Shiv Sena leader Prithviraj Sutar had submitted a letter to municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and the standing committee, demanding the PPP proposal be revised.

Sutar said, “While using the PPP model, the administration must ensure that roads be selected in the interest of citizens and not in favour of developers. Administration must ensure that roads are selected which create end-to-end connectivity and not just for a few projects.”

Along with the Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress have also opposed the PPP model.