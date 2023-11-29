Senior BJP leader Sunil Ojha passes away

Senior BJP leader and co-in-charge of Bihar BJP, Sunil Ojha, 70, passed away in Gurgaon, in the wee hours of Wednesday. Ojha was admitted to a hospital in Gurgaon where he was undergoing treatment, said Kashi region BJP spokesperson Navratan Rathi.

Senior BJP leader Sunil Ojha (HT File Photo)

He was transferred from Uttar Pradesh to Bihar only a few months ago. Before his transfer to Bihar, Sunil Ojha was co-in-charge of UP.

BJP regional president Dilip Patel expressed grief over his demise and postponed all organisational programmes of the party scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

Sunil Ojha, originally from Gujarat, started his political career from Bhavnagar, Gujarat. Gadauli Dham Ashram, located in Mirzapur district, was started by OS Balmukund Foundation. Sunil Ojha was its chief.

Kashi region BJP president Dilip Patel expressed his condolences and said that Ojha successfully discharged many responsibilities of the organization.

Rathi said that the funeral procession of Sunil Ojha will leave for Gadauli Dham from his residence Mahavir Heights in Maduwadih and last rites will be performed at Gadauli Dham.

Modi expresses grief

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the demise of senior BJP leader Sunil Ojha on Wednesday.

Ojha worked closely with PM Modi in Gujarat and then in Kashi.

Expressing grief, Modi wrote in Gujarati on X, “The news of the demise of former Bhavnagar MLA Sunilbhai Ojha is shocking. His contribution in the field of organization of Bharatiya Janata Party and in the field of social service will always be remembered. Even in Varanasi, Sunilbhai’s organizational work was commendable. May God rest his soul in peace and give strength to the family to bear this pain...

Om Shanti….!!