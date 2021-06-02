Senior cop booked for minor’s rape in 2017

PATNA

A senior police officer in Bihar has been booked for raping a minor girl in Gaya in 2017 when he was posted there as a deputy superintendent of police (DSP).

The accused, Kamlakant Prasad, is currently posted as officer on special duty in Central Selection Board of Constable in the state.

The FIR was lodged with the Woman police station of Gaya on Tuesday night on the statement of the girl’s brother following the intervention from additional director general of police (weaker section) Anil Kishore Yadav.

According to the FIR, Kamlakant Prasad approached the girl’s brother through the then in-charge of Women police station (Gaya), Meera Kumari, for hiring a maid servant for his wife, who stayed in Patna at the time. The DSP instead brought the girl, then 14, to his official residence in Gaya, where he raped her.

Gaya’s senior superintendent of police Aditya Kumar said the FIR was lodged after he received a letter from the state police headquarters. “The case is under investigation. The victim has recorded her statement before the court of judicial magistrate. The case was lodged under sections of 376 of the India Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and the SC/ST Act.”

According to the Gaya police, the girl was raped by another man in 2016 and subsequently became pregnant. A case was lodged with the women police station and the accused was convicted in the case.

Meanwhile, Kamlakant’s wife Anand Tanjua Kushwaha, while talking to media persons, said her husband was a habitual offender in sexually harassing minors and was facing several cases in Patna, Lakhisarai, Gopalganj and Buxar districts.

In June 2014, when Kamlakant was posted in Gopalganj district as the subdivisional police officer at Hathua, a 30-year-old woman had lodged a police complaint accusing him of sexually assault. Fate of the case wasn’t immediately known.

Kamlakant could not contacted despite repeated calls on his cellphone.