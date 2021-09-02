Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Senior cop’s fake Facebook account unearthed in Maharashtra’s Raigad

District superintendent of police Ashok Dudhe learnt about it on Wednesday when one of his friends called him, asking him if he was in need of money. The police official then took to social media to alert his friends about the fraud, requested everyone not to entertain that bogus account
By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 03:12 PM IST
A senior police official in Raigad, Maharashtra, has revealed that he fell victim to cyber fraud. Cheats created a fake Facebook account of district superintendent of police Ashok Dudhe and then reached out to his friends for money.

Dudhe learnt about it on Wednesday when one of his friends called him, asking him if he was in need of money. The police official then took to social media to alert his friends about the fraud, requested everyone not to entertain that bogus account.

“All please note that someone has created fake account under my name and asking money from my Facebook friends. Please don’t fall prey to his tactics. It is a totally fake/bogus account. I am not related to fake account,” he posted on Facebook.

Dudhe said, “...Later I got to know that some other friends also received similar messages asking for money. I am now thinking of registering a First Information Report against the unidentified accused.”

Pravin Patil, deputy commissioner of police (crime), Navi Mumbai, said that such cases have become common in the satellite city. “People should not trust anyone blindly online. If they receive a friend request from a relative or close friend on social media and if that person asks for money or some other favour, they should verify it first,” he said.

