Senior Delhi Police officer who ‘slapped’ woman protester removed from security duty

Sandeep Lamba, a senior Delhi Police officer who has come under fire after videos surfaced on social media allegedly showing him slapping a woman protester during Monday’s student protests in central Delhi, has been removed from all security-related duties in New Delhi and sent back to his parent posting in the North East district, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

A still from a video circulated widely on social media.

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Lamba’s actions appears at odds with what has been projected in his home district of North East, where over the past year he has been projected by the district police as a champion of women’s empowerment and a key face of women-centric initiatives. The 2012-batch DANIPS officer has regularly presided over self-defence training programmes for schoolgirls, women-only sports tournaments and youth outreach events.

According to district police statements issued over the past year, which HT has accessed, Lamba chaired self-defence training programmes in at least two schools, felicitated participants after football and kabaddi tournaments for girls, and addressed students on women’s empowerment. In one statement issued after a 10-day self-defence programme at Pushpanjali Model Public School in December 2025, the district police said around 100 girls had been trained in self-defence under an initiative chaired by Lamba.

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{{^usCountry}} Since Monday, however, the officer has found himself at the centre of controversy after being temporarily deployed in New Delhi to supervise security arrangements for the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest march towards Parliament. People aware of the matter said Lamba was removed from duty in the New Delhi zone because of the controversy and the videos on social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since Monday, however, the officer has found himself at the centre of controversy after being temporarily deployed in New Delhi to supervise security arrangements for the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest march towards Parliament. People aware of the matter said Lamba was removed from duty in the New Delhi zone because of the controversy and the videos on social media. {{/usCountry}}

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As tens of thousands of protesters assembled across central Delhi and attempted to march towards Parliament, police and central armed police forces used lathicharge and tear gas to disperse demonstrators after they breached barricades. Several senior officers from other districts, including Lamba, had been drafted into the security operation.

Multiple videos circulating on social media showed Lamba interacting with protesters, including CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke. But the one that has stoked most controversy is the clip which purportedly showed the officer slapping a woman protester. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

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The CJP accused Lamba of leading the police crackdown on unarmed protesters. Dipke also alleged that the officer grabbed the hair of activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, Geetanjali, during the clashes.

“He has been removed from all security-related duties in New Delhi and has returned to the North East district where he is posted. A meeting was held by a special commissioner after which it was decided to send him back. He himself was attacked by protesters and sustained injuries,” a senior police officer said, requesting anonymity.

The officer did not clarify whether any departmental inquiry or disciplinary action had been initiated against Lamba.

Lamba could not be reached for comment despite repeated calls and text messages.

In an unrelated interview with a news agency on Tuesday, the officer said he was injured during the clashes. “A stone struck my knee. My uniform was torn. I suffered a blunt injury and there is a crack too,” he said.

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Delhi Police spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment on the matter.

Monday’s clashes left scores injured on both sides. Delhi Police said 118 personnel, including senior officers, were hurt during the violence, while protesters alleged that hundreds of demonstrators sustained injuries in what they described as an indiscriminate lathicharge. Several videos of the confrontation continue to circulate online, with both police and protesters accusing each other of using excessive force.