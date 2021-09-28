Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Senior Maoist leader Tingraj Orang surrenders in Assam
others

Senior Maoist leader Tingraj Orang surrenders in Assam

Orang started his association with Left parties from 1989-99 and was a former president of Adivasi Chah Janagoshti Suraksha Committee.
By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON SEP 28, 2021 08:48 PM IST
Tingraj Orang surrendering before police in Guwahati on Tuesday. (HT photo)

A senior Maoist leader from Assam, Tingraj Orang, surrendered before police on Tuesday, officials said.

According to a police statement, the 49-year-old surrendered before Hiren Chandra Nath, additional director general of police, special branch in Guwahati.

Orang is the convener of the Assam State Organizing Committee (ASOC) of CPI (Maoist) which was formed in 2017. He was the general secretary Barak and Bramhaputra valley zonal committees of CPI (Maoist) in Assam.

As per the statement, Orang started his association with Left parties from 1989-99 and was a former president of Adivasi Chah Janagoshti Suraksha Committee. He formally joined CPI (Maoist) in 2006.

In 2011 he was arrested in Rourkela in Orissa along with 2 CPI (Maoist) cadres of Assam, Aditya Bora and Ajoy Sabor. Orang hails from Samuktola village of Dibrugarh district.

“He is the only senior Maoist leader who was expanding bases of CPI (Maoist) in Barak and Brahmaputra valleys of Assam. His surrender would be a huge setback for CPI (Maoist) movement in Assam, and the ASOC would be leaderless,” the police statement read.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mizoram logs highest single-day spike of 1,846 new Covid-19 cases

‘IAS officers involved in PDS scam should be removed’: Raman Singh

Tripura makes Covid-19 tests mandatory for priests, organizers for Durga Puja

Agra Metro project’s team completes erection of 100 piers in 10 months
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP