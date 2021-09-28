Senior Maoist leader Tingraj Orang surrenders in Assam

A senior Maoist leader from Assam, Tingraj Orang, surrendered before police on Tuesday, officials said.

According to a police statement, the 49-year-old surrendered before Hiren Chandra Nath, additional director general of police, special branch in Guwahati.

Orang is the convener of the Assam State Organizing Committee (ASOC) of CPI (Maoist) which was formed in 2017. He was the general secretary Barak and Bramhaputra valley zonal committees of CPI (Maoist) in Assam.

As per the statement, Orang started his association with Left parties from 1989-99 and was a former president of Adivasi Chah Janagoshti Suraksha Committee. He formally joined CPI (Maoist) in 2006.

In 2011 he was arrested in Rourkela in Orissa along with 2 CPI (Maoist) cadres of Assam, Aditya Bora and Ajoy Sabor. Orang hails from Samuktola village of Dibrugarh district.

“He is the only senior Maoist leader who was expanding bases of CPI (Maoist) in Barak and Brahmaputra valleys of Assam. His surrender would be a huge setback for CPI (Maoist) movement in Assam, and the ASOC would be leaderless,” the police statement read.