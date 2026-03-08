The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on late Friday evening arrested a senior railway engineer of the Dhanbad division of East Central Railway while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹50,000 inside the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) office premises. Senior railway engineer caught accepting ₹50K bribe in Dhanbad

The accused, identified as senior divisional electrical engineer Sanjeev Kumar, was caught red-handed by a CBI special team following a trap laid on the basis of a complaint lodged by a railway contractor.

The complainant contractor, Avijit Jha, had carried out supply and installation of electrical equipment for the railways. The work was reportedly valued at around ₹45 lakh. The contractor alleged that the accused engineer had been demanding a bribe for clearing the pending payment of the bill.

Acting on the complaint, the CBI first conducted a verification of the allegations. After confirming the demand for illegal gratification, officials laid a trap. On Friday evening, when the contractor handed over the bribe amount to the engineer at the DRM office, the CBI team immediately caught him accepting the said amount.

Following the arrest, the agency took the accused into custody and carried out searches at his office and residence. The search operations continued till late night. During the searches, the CBI seized several documents, digital evidence and a printer which are believed to be relevant to the investigation.

CBI officials said further examination of the seized materials is under progress.

CBI deputy superintendent of police Vikas Kumar Pathak confirmed the incident.