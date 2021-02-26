Seniors, persons 45-yrs and above with comorbidities can register on Co-WIN app from March 1

PUNE As the third phase of vaccination starts from March 1, beneficiaries will need to register through Co-WIN 2.0 app which will be active from March 1 onward. Also, for beneficiaries who cannot access the application, there will be on-site registration.

Along with government hospitals, private healthcare facilities will also be giving jabs to senior citizens and beneficiaries with comorbidities.

A compulsory medical certificate from a registered medical practitioner will be needed by those beneficiaries whose age group is between 45 to 59 years and who have comorbidities.

Dr Dilip Patil, state immunization officer, said government hospitals will be giving the jabs for free.

“Government and hospitals empanelled for health schemes which can be visited by the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) patients will be giving the jabs for free. Whereas, the Centre has decided that the private hospitals can charge for the vaccine and other facilities provided by them to the beneficiaries,” said Patil.

He said that the Centre has as of now not clarified the cost of the vaccine that private hospitals can charge.

“We will start the training of government and private hospital staff. More details of the same will be shared by the Centre soon,” said Patil.

“The application can be downloaded through Google just like other apps. For beneficiaries above the age of 60 years, the registration will require any photo ID like an Aadhar card, voter ID card, among others. And for beneficiaries between the age of 45 to 59 with comorbidities, along with photo IDs, they will have to provide a medical certificate required from a registered practitioner in the given format,” said Patil.

“The format for the medical certificate will be given by the central government soon. There is a list of 20 comorbidities issued by the central government which will include various diseases and the beneficiaries should have one of them,” said Dr Patil.

“After registering, the medical certificate has to be shown at the vaccination site. Taking into account that a few senior citizens cannot register by themselves, there will be on-site registration with required documents,” he said.

”Through one phone number, four people can be registered in the third phase of vaccination. So youngsters can help the elderly in getting them registered for the vaccination,” said Patil.

“After the registration, slots and timing will be allotted to the citizens at the nearby vaccination centre where they can take the jab,” said Dr Patil.