September 2001 lathicharge: Agra lawyers observe Black Day

Lawyers in Agra observed a Black Day on Friday to protest the brutal lathicharge on lawyers that took place within the Civil Court premises on the same day in 2001. Wearing black bands, they staged a protest march at the court and reiterated their demand for a High Court bench in Agra. Lawyers at Agra observing Friday as Black Day. (HT PHOTO)

“Year after year since 2001, lawyers in Agra observe September 26 as Black Day to protest police brutality. On that day, lawyers were holding a peaceful protest against the delay in implementing the Jaswant Singh Commission’s report, which had recommended Agra as the most suitable location for a High Court bench in UP, when armed policemen entered the court premises and targeted them, leaving many seriously injured,” stated Arun Solanki, convenor of the High Court Bench Establishment Action Committee, a representative body based in Agra.

“Lawyers gathered at the Civil Court compound, wearing black bands and raising slogans demanding a High Court bench in Agra. Later, a meeting was held at the Agra Bar Association Hall, where presidents of various Bar Associations in Agra came together on a common platform and urged the immediate implementation of the Jaswant Singh Commission report,” said Solanki.

Those addressing the meeting expressed their grievance that the recommendations of the Justice Girdhar Malviya Commission, set up to investigate the September 26, 2001 lathicharge, have still not been implemented, and the officials responsible for the brutal attack on lawyers have not been held accountable.