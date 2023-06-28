Septuagenarian arrested for sexually assaulting minor relative in Meghalaya

A septuagenarian was arrested in Meghalaya for sexually assaulting a minor girl who is related to the accused, police said.

The incident took place in a remote village near Ri Bhoi district on June 27. (Representative file image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident took place in a remote village near Ri Bhoi district on June 27.

On Tuesday, the minor girl had complained of severe pain since Monday evening after which her family took her for medical checkup which confirmed sexual assault, police said.

The minor girl narrated her ordeal to the parents and said the person involved was their relative.

Also Read: Class 11 student raped, threatened over sensitive photos in Gurugram

Family members told HT, “At first, we thought it was normal pain and even bought some medicines from the pharmacy,” said a family member adding that after the girl kept complaining about pain.

“Our worst fears came true after the doctor confirmed,” a family member.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An FIR (first information report) was filed by the minor girl’s parents at Nongpoh women police station following which the accused was arrested.

Ri Bhoi superintendent of police, Giri Prasad said that the septuagenarian has been arrested and booked under Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“The girl is a minor and the accused is in his late 70s. The accused is still in our custody, and we will be forwarding him to the court,” an official aware of the details informed.

The minor girl is undergoing treatment in a local hospital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON