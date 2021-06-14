SER to set up 201MW solar plant

South Eastern Railway (SER) has decided to set up 201MW solar power plant on 500 acres vacant land under its jurisdiction as part of its green energy initiatives, officials said on Monday.

It has also started Head On Generation (HOG) technology in 38 trains, achieving saving of 4,256 litres of diesel per hour that translates into saving ₹3,40,480 per hour.

“About 500 acres of vacant land along railway track as well as settlements under SER jurisdiction has been identified for installation of 201MW capacity solar plant. By consuming solar energy as alternative source of energy, SER has saved ₹33.6 lakh in 2019-20 and ₹39 lakh in 2020-21 from regular energy bill,” Manish Kumar Pathak, Chakradharpur senior divisional commercial manager (Sr DCM), said.

Under HOG system in train operation, electrical power is fed to coaches directly from Over Head Equipment (OHE) through electric locomotive for functioning of Coach AC, fans, lights etc. “This is resulting in savings of 112 litres of diesel or ₹8,960 per train per hour. Under SER, a total of 38 trains are moving on HOG system, that has helped to reduce fuel cost amounting to ₹3, 40, 480 per hour and also reduction of huge amount of carbon emission,” said Pathak.

Till now, SER has installed altogether 2.306 MW solar plants at its buildings and four railway divisions- Kharagpur, Adra, Chakradharpur and Ranchi.

Work is also under process for installation of another 18.94 MW capacity roof top solar plant under SER jurisdiction, Pathak said, adding that SER has also replaced conventional light fittings by energy efficient LED lights in all its 363 stations and other railway establishments.