Seva Vikas Coop Bank loan fraud: 3 new cases registered

UPDATED ON AUG 12, 2021 10:22 PM IST
PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad police have registered three new cases against a former chairperson, directors, staff members, and loan beneficiaries of the Seva Vikas Co-operative Bank, in a loan fraud estimated to be worth 429.57 crore, said Krishna Prakash,cCommissioner, Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

The chairperson and directors are facing at least 14 cases and are out on bail now. All new cases have been registered at Pimpri police station.

The accused include Amar Mulchandani, Manohar Sadhuram Mulchandani, Dr Gurubaksh Matnani, Vijaykumar Gopuchand Ramchadanani, Narendra Pandhuragn Brahmakar, Pankaj Prakash Masand, Dheerak Sadhi Bhijwani, Bharti Prakash Anand, Data Ashok Mulchandani,Deepa Jeevat Mangtani, Rajesh Popat Sawant, Chandrashekhar Ahirrao, Ashok Sadhuram Mulchadnani, and Pakash Shivan Das Pamnani, according to police.

Among the bank employees, there are 16 other names in the case along with three groups of benediciaries.

An SIT including police inspectors Balkrushna Sawant, Sriram Paul, Vasant Babar, and Devendra Chavan, led by assistant police commissioner Prerna Katte and deputy police commissioner Sudhir Hiremath has been formed.

The bank loan was granted to groups of people while flouting many rules, according to Commissioner Prakash.

“It is clear that the loans were used as a front and the money was going to someone else,” said Commissioner Prakash.

The cases were registered based on an audit report submitted by Rajesh Udhavrao Jadhvar, special auditor of the Maharashtra co-operatives department.

