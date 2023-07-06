Seven cops suspended, case registered against one other in Firozabad

Seven policemen, including an inspector, were suspended by the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Firozabad, for abstaining from duties for long. The orders came while the district police is updating available resources for better policing during the Kanwar Yatra being undertaken during the month of Sawan . For representation only (HT File Photo)

“Action has been taken against these seven policemen who have abstained from duties for long. These include inspector Begpal Singh posted at Tundla police station of the district. Others are head constable Sher Singh and Arvind Kumar, constable Krishna Kumar, Shubham Pratap, Bantu Singh and Kuldeep,” informed police sources in Firozabad.

Besides, a case was registered against Head Moharrir of police department, Vijay Singh, who was found guilty in a probe conducted by circle officer, Sirsaganj circle, in Firozabad. Vijay Singh was Head Moharrir at Tundla police station when he failed to hand over case property to Head Moharrir Narendra Kumar who replaced him.

Now a case has been registered under section 409 (dishonest misappropriation) of Indian Penal Code at Tundla police station against Vijay Singh presently posted as sub inspector at Dakshin police station of Firozabad. Departmental action is to follow.