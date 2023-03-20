Seven elephants died in March in Odisha, highest in last 3 years

A carcass of an elephant calf was recovered from Satkosia sanctuary in the Angul district, taking the death toll of the jumbos in Odisha in March this year to seven.

In 2022-23, 83 elephants have died in the state with many of the deaths resulting from electrocution (Representative Photo)

According to forest department officials, the carcass was found by the forest staff of the Pampasar range.

“The place where the elephant died is a little desolate and difficult to do patrolling. Though we don’t know how it died, our assessment shows it happened around four months ago. The stench of the carcass did not travel wide,” Satkosia wildlife division forest officer (DFO) Saroj Panda said, adding that the bones have been sent to the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology for the test.

In the last 3 years, March 2023 has been the worst for elephants with seven deaths. In 2022-23, 83 elephants have died in the state with many of the deaths resulting from electrocution.

Recently, Odisha forest and environment minister Pradip Amat told the state assembly that 784 elephants have died in Odisha in the last 10 years. As per the last elephant census done in 2016, Odisha has 1,976 elephants.

On Sunday, a sub-adult male elephant in the Champua forest range of Keonjhar Territorial Division died after getting electrocuted.

“Prima facie, it is an electrocution death. The jumbo came in contact with a stay wire, supporting the electric pole, which was charged, causing the death of tusker,” said Keonjhar DFO H D Dhanraj.

On March 13, an adult male in the Sadar Forest Range of Dhenkanal division was electrocuted by the fence put up by a vegetable farmer that was charged. The next day, the carcass of a sub-adult male elephant under the Mujhagada forest range of Ghumsur North Division of Ganjam district was found on farmland.

Last week, the Orissa High Court while hearing a PIL into the rising elephant deaths in Odisha due to electrocution, issued notice to the four power distribution companies (DISCOMs) in the state.

The bench of chief justice S Muralidhar and justice G Satpathy asked the state joint task force to prepare specific time-bound action plans fixing responsibilities on the DISCOMs on the steps to be taken for total prevention of electrocution deaths of elephants.

In a related development, SK Popli, chief wildlife warden of Odisha, said the state would spend ₹50 crore to create 14 elephant corridors by June 2024.