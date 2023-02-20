Seven more U.P. med colleges to have new units for ill newborns

LUCKNOW Dedicated to treating newborns suffering from health woes, new units will be developed in seven medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh. In these new sick new born care units (SNCU), infants will be provided with specialised care, if required.

The SNCUs will provide all types of neonatal medical/clinical care. A paediatrician or a trained doctor would remain available at SNCU, along with trained nurse, round-the-clock. The state has recommended every health facility with more than 3,000 annual deliveries to have an SNCU.

“The medical colleges where SNCUs will come up include -- Ayodhya, Hapur, Basti, Banda, Azamgarh, and Badaun. For this, the budget has been provided by the National Health Mission. Children born in these districts will not have to travel far off in case they need medical care after birth,” said deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak in a press statement on Monday.

“The SNCUs would have provisions to provide adequate care to the baby, including early initiation of breastfeeding, and ensuring ideal low birth weight. Kangaroo mother care is also one of the therapies given to sick newborns,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

Apart from the new SNCUs, strengthening of the existing nine SNCUs will also be done. SNCUs are already operational in Bareilly, Kanpur Dehat, Bulandshahr, Jalaun, Sitapur, Kanpur, Etawah, and Lucknow districts. “These nine existing SNCUs will get more beds -- between 4 and 12 -- depending upon the need. Medical equipment will also be given to these facilities,” said Pathak, who is also state’s health and family welfare minister.