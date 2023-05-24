7 workers killed after cruiser vehicle skids off road in J&K’s Kishtwar: Police

At least seven workers of a power project were killed and two others injured after a cruiser vehicle ferrying them skidded off the road in the Dangduru area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Wednesday morning, police said.

A cruiser vehicle with nine people on board, met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar on Wednesday (Twitter/@ANI)

Kishtwar district senior superintendent of police (SSP) Khalil Poswal said, “Seven workers died after a vehicle ferrying workers of a power project fell off a road in Dachhan where a power project is being constructed.”

A total of nine workers were on board the cruiser vehicle of the Pakal Dul Dangduru Power Project in Dachan.

“An unfortunate road accident of cruiser vehicle occurred near the site of Dangduru Power Project in Dachan area this morning. The vehicle was ferrying workers of the power project,” added the SSP.

“Two injured have been shifted to the hospital. Indeed it is a great loss,” he said, adding that a rescue operation has been launched. The identities of the dead were yet to be ascertained, said SSP Poswal.

Meanwhile, union minister Jitendra Singh spoke to Kishtwar deputy magistrate Devansh Yadav over the phone.

“Just now spoke to DC #Kishtwar Dr Devansh Yadav about unfortunate road accident at Dangduru Dam site. 7 persons dead, 1 critically injured. Injured being shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar or GMC #Doda as per requirement. All possible help, as required, will be provided,” he posted on Twitter.