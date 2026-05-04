...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Sex racket busted in Arunachal's Lower Dibang Valley, four women rescued

Sex racket busted in Arunachal's Lower Dibang Valley, four women rescued

Published on: May 04, 2026 01:51 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Itanagar, A sex racket has been busted during a raid at a resort, and four women were rescued in Roing in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Dibang Valley district, an official said on Monday.

Sex racket busted in Arunachal's Lower Dibang Valley, four women rescued

Acting on specific inputs about illegal activities, a team from Roing police station conducted a surprise raid at a resort in the Meka area on Sunday night. During the operation, four women, reportedly brought from Assam's Tinsukia region, were rescued and taken to the police station, Roing police station officer-in-charge Tania Uli said.

The resort manager, the owner, and several customers were also taken into custody for questioning, police said, adding that the individuals were caught engaged in prostitution during the raid.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the racket involved bringing women from outside the state, while most customers were residents, the official said.

Police said they had been receiving inputs and complaints from the public over the past few days regarding suspected immoral activities in the area.

Lauding the police for their swift action, he said our government remains committed to keeping Arunachal safe and will continue to crack down on those who exploit others for profit.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
sex racket arunachal pradesh itanagar
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Sex racket busted in Arunachal's Lower Dibang Valley, four women rescued
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Sex racket busted in Arunachal's Lower Dibang Valley, four women rescued
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.