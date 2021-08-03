SGPC chief accuses Sidhu of repeated violation of maryada

Amritsar Taking strong exception to Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu taking siropa (robe of honour) from a Patit (someone who has trimmed his beard) inside Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib last week, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Bibi Jagir Kaur said that it was a violation of the Sikh maryada (decorum).

“Sidhu should take care of this, while paying obeisance and along with the violation of the maryada, the police also harassed the Sangat (devotees) by stopping them from entering the holy place during his visit. The Sangat is deeply hurt,” she said, accusing Sidhu of repeatedly violating the maryada.

“Sidhu should arrive at the Gurdwara Sahib as a devotee and forbid his party workers from indulging in actions that are against Sikh principles,” she added.

On the insult to the Kakars (articles of Sikh faith) in Kurukshetra, she alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) had orchestrated the conspiracy.

“Such people create an atmosphere of conflict, while governments are silent. Such arbitrary acts can never be tolerated. Haryana government should take stern action against the miscreants for hurting Sikh sentiments,” she said. She also congratulated Indian athletes, who have performed well at the Tokyo Olympics. “Players from Punjab are doing well,” she said.