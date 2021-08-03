Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SGPC will stand by farmers till agitation ends: Bibi Jagir Kaur
others

SGPC will stand by farmers till agitation ends: Bibi Jagir Kaur

Bibi Jagir Kaur was in Ambala to pay obeisance at the historical Pajokhara Sahib Gurudwara on the eve of the birth anniversary of the eighth Sikh Guru Harkrishan Singh.
By HT Correspondent, Ambala
UPDATED ON AUG 03, 2021 02:09 AM IST
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Bibi Jagir Kaur also hit out at the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, saying that the SGPC doesn’t consider the body an entity. (HT FILE)

Bibi Jagir Kaur, president of the Sikh Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee, on Monday said the Sikh representative body will stand by the agitating farmers demanding the repeal of three farm laws.

“We are already providing langar sewa, mattresses, medicines, accommodation etc to them and will continue these services till they are protesting,” she told the reporters in Ambala.

She was here to pay obeisance at the historical Pajokhara Sahib Gurudwara on the eve of the birth anniversary of the eighth Sikh Guru Harkrishan Singh.

Kaur also hit out at the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, saying that the SGPC doesn’t consider the body an entity.

“We were bound by the status quo order by the Supreme Court and couldn’t use force at a gurdwara in Cheeka. The property belongs to the SGPC but we respect the court order,” she added.

