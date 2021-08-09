Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / SGPC panel to probe removal of Kakars of Sikh candidates before exam
others

SGPC panel to probe removal of Kakars of Sikh candidates before exam

SGPC general secretary advocate Bhagwant Singh Sialka will head the panel. SGPC executive committee members Ajmer Singh Khera, Amrik Singh Shahpur, and SGPC member Gurcharan Singh Grewal are also on the panel.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 09, 2021 09:17 PM IST
Kakars are required articles of Sikh faith. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Amritsar The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has formed a committee to probe the incident of forcing Sikh candidates to remove Kakars (required articles of Sikh faith) before an exam for the recruitment of patwaris that the Punjab Government held at a college in Sector 32, Chandigarh.

SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur said, “It is unfortunate that the sentiments of Gursikh candidates were hurt during the examination. The perpetrators of this objectionable act should be severely punished.”

She added that SGPC had formed a panel under the leadership of general secretary, advocate Bhagwant Singh Sialka. SGPC executive committee members Ajmer Singh Khera, Amrik Singh Shahpur, and SGPC member Gurcharan Singh Grewal are also on the panel.

Sialka said, “It is a serious matter as Sikh candidates were mentally harassed during the tests. The probe will start soon. I appeal to the aggrieved Sikh candidates to approach the SGPC so that the culprits could be punished.”

